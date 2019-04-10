McGee, William Joseph, Sr., - 76, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Born in and formerly of Burlington Township, NJ, William has been an area resident for over 13 years. William enjoyed fishing and watching the Eagles and Phillies. He enjoyed cooking, especially for large groups, and had a silly hat for all occasions. He owned and operated McGee Funeral Home in Burlington Township, was a former volunteer and two-time fire chief for Burlington Township, a fire commissioner, and was very active at his church, Broad Street United Methodist Church in Burlington City. After retiring as a funeral director and moving to Cape May Court House, he worked as a bus driver for Dennis Township Schools, was a Tour Trolly driver in Cape May, a certified Lay minister for the United Methodist Churches, and member at Dias Creek United Methodist Church. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Alberta McGee, son William Joseph McGee, Jr., and brother Fred McGee. William is survived by his wife of 34 years, Arla, daughters Colleen Johnson and Cyndy (Mark) Epps, step-children Bill Pullen (Jake Castellaw), David (Kristina) Pullen, and Beth (Michael) Timms, 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and sister June Risley. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 11:30am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N. Cape May; friends may call prior to service from 10am 11:30am. Interment will be private. Donations in William's memory can be made to the Dias Creek United Methodist Church, c/o Elena Becica, 15 Bob White Road, Cape May Court House, NJ, 08210. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
