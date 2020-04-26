McGettigan, Anne C. (Annie Neil Gallagher/Mom-Mom), - 90, of Galloway, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 24, 2020. Anne was the youngest daughter of 10 siblings born in Dooey, Lettermacaward, County Donegal, Ireland. Anne immigrated to USA in 1950, where soon after she met her husband, Manus McGettigan, at an Irish dance in Philadelphia. Anne was the founding member of the American Cultural Society of South Jersey in 1983, founding member of Atlantic City Saint Patrick's Day Parade in 1986, and active parishioner of Saint Elizabeth Anne Seton Church. McGettigan's 19th Hole Tavern was established in 1962 by Anne and her husband as a family owned business for over 57 years in Galloway, NJ. Anne loved riding her bike, water aerobics, sewing, being on the beach in Brigantine, travelling, shopping, baking her famous Irish soda bread, dancing and listening to Irish music. But Anne's greatest joy was raising her six children and being with family and friends. Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Manus; sons and daughters, PJ (Suzanne), Gerry (Eileen), Anne, Kevin, Maureen (Robert) and Noreen (Chuck); 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Anne is also survived by brother, Patrick Gallagher (Chesterfield, England). Funeral services will be private due to the current restrictions but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thanks to the amazing nurses and care from AtlantiCare Hospice. Your compassion and service was truly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
