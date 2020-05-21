McGettigan, Michael, - 62, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Michael was born in Atlantic City, NJ and spent time living in Absecon, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor, NJ in 1986. Michael graduated from Holy Spirit High School and received his Bachelors Degree from Dickenson College in Carlisle, PA. He worked as an Accountant for AtlantiCare and was a Communicant at St. Theresa's Church in Little Egg Harbor. He also served as an Usher and was on the Finance Committee at St Theresa's Church. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with family. Michael was predeceased by his parents Michael and Annie McGettigan and sister Anne Marie Capone and her husband Kevin Capone. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Allyson McGettigan, sister Patricia Timmreck and husband John of Mays Landing, NJ, and was loved by all his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and In-Laws. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be private. Entombment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Tuckerton, NJ. For condolences and to watch the service, please visit www.maxwellfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael McGettigan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries