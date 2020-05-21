McGettigan, Michael, - 62, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Michael was born in Atlantic City, NJ and spent time living in Absecon, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor, NJ in 1986. Michael graduated from Holy Spirit High School and received his Bachelors Degree from Dickenson College in Carlisle, PA. He worked as an Accountant for AtlantiCare and was a Communicant at St. Theresa's Church in Little Egg Harbor. He also served as an Usher and was on the Finance Committee at St Theresa's Church. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with family. Michael was predeceased by his parents Michael and Annie McGettigan and sister Anne Marie Capone and her husband Kevin Capone. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Allyson McGettigan, sister Patricia Timmreck and husband John of Mays Landing, NJ, and was loved by all his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and In-Laws. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be private. Entombment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Tuckerton, NJ. For condolences and to watch the service, please visit www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Sweeney: 'My big fear is we're going to reopen later than we should'
-
Gov. Phil Murphy announces Jersey Shore will be open for Memorial Day
-
NJ gym owner who defied COVID-19 mandate speaks out about 2007 drunken driving crash that killed Galloway teen
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.