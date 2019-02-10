McGinley, James J., - 83, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on February 8, 2019 in Mays Landing, NJ. Jim was born in Philadelphia to Michael & Margaret McGinley on December 30, 1935. He graduated from Northeast Catholic High School. He married Frances on November 23, 1957 at Saint Joan of Arc Church. He worked as a Bricklayer/Foreman for 60 years and was a lifelong member of Local Union 1. He was a veteran of the US Army. Jim enjoyed playing cards, spending time with family and was an avid reader. Jim is survived by his wife Frances, children James (Kelly), Frances "Jordan" (Patrick), Michael (Amy) & Mark (JoAnne) and 10 grandchildren. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 with a Mass immediately following at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boakes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.