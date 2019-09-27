McGowan, Adrien D., - 69, of Stone Harbor, NJ, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Born in Darby, PA to the late Frederick and Janet Powell Wood, she moved to here in 1992 from Belgium. She is survived by her son, Robert J. McGowan, Jr. (Nancy); her sister, Karin Wood Jorgensen; her brothers, Fred Wood and Mark Wood; and her grandchildren, Kimberly McGowan, Ethan McGowan, and Sophie McGowan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. McGowan. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

