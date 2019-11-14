McGowan, Martha, - 69, of Pleasantville, NJ passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Martha was born in Somers Point. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Britt, Sr.; her brothers, Joseph and Britt Jr.; and her godson, Britt McGowan, III. She is survived by Ernestine Cooper, Ada Bradley, Richard McGowan, Sr., Kathryn Jones, Bessie McGowan, Alice McGowan-Pineda, Paul E. McGowan and her one aunt, Ethel Miller Derry. Martha is also survived by her nieces and nephews who were the LOVES of her life. She will be missed by all of her special friends: Theda, Sonny, Keith, Lyn and Gerri. Martha shared a great love with them all. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10-11 am with a Service at 11 am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Interment will follow at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

