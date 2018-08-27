McGowan, Phebe, - 94, of West Wildwood, On Wednesday, August 22nd Phebe left this earth to enter into the presence of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. She was born at home, in Rio Grande, NJ to the late Warren and Louise Harris. She graduated from Middle Township High School, married the late John (Jack) McGowan, Jr. The mother of two children, John (Jackie), deceased and Ronald McGowan Sr. Phebe's siblings were: Rita Long (Martin), Evelyn, John, George (Laura Mae), Margaret Reget (James), all deceased. Phebe, along with her son, Ronald and daughter-in-law Bunny owned and operated Spray Dock marina in West Wildwood. She served faithfully for 50 years as the church organist at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian church and played the piano regularly at the Boardwalk Chapel. Survived by four grandchildren, Ronald Jr, Tracey, John (Martita), Michelle Beisher (Norman), and six great grandchildren, she loved interacting with them all. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1st Baptist Cemetery, Church Road, Cape May Court House Thursday, August 30th at 11am. For condolences to the family, visit ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
