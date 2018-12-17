McGowan, Richard, - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away December 15, 2018. Rich was born in Atlantic City and was a longtime resident of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Rich was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served 20 years in the Air National Guard. He was a carpenter by trade, worked at Art Maxwell Builders, and"Ma" retired from NAFEC after 26 years in 2008. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Rich was known for his quick Irish wit, kind heart, and sense of humor. He enjoyed bowling, hanging with the guys, the Phillies, and was the number one fan of the weather channel. Rich had a lifelong love of trains, cars, and good breakfast. His Family was his greatest love. He is remembered with love by his wife Peg (Muhlschlegel), sons Rich (Tami) and Tim (Tammi), and grandsons Ryan and Tyler. Services will be held on Wednesday December 19, 2018 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Rd Northfield, NJ. A visitation from 9-12 and a memorial service at 12pm. "Are you alright? ....No, I'm half left" Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
