McGregor, Thomas A., Jr., - 85, of Egg Harbor City, On May 29, 2019 of Egg Harbor City, NJ. Age 85 years. Beloved husband of Lydia K. (née Calilao). Devoted father of Catherine Cromlish (Ray), Deborah Koetter (Thomas), Stephen McGregor (Diana), Thomas A. McGregor, III (Nicole) , Holly McGregor-Holloway, Hope J. McGregor, Matthew Kay (Erin), and the late Jennifer McGregor. Dear brother of Richard McGregor and the late Robert McGregor. Proud grandfather of Deborah, Marybess, Rachael, Joshua, Jeffrey, Jacob, Brandon, Angelina, Emilie, Alexis, Cassidi, Elisabeth, Caleb, Chloe, Levi and the late David. Great grandfather of 11. Tom was employed as service manager of RK Chevrolet for many years, he was service director in several car dealerships in Atlantic and Camden Counties. He was Councilman & Director of Public Safety in Berlin, NJ. Tom was a devoted & loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He was a member of Square Circle Sportsman Club and his many hobbies included playing the trumpet and model planes, trains and automobiles. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday June 5th 10:00AM-11:00AM at the Port Community Church 118 Main St. Port Republic, NJ 08241. Funeral service immediately following at the church. Interment in the church cemetery, Port Republic Cemetery, Port Republic, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions to Port Community Church 118 Main St. PO Box 243 Port Republic, NJ 08241 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. For lasting condolences; COSTANTINOFH.com.
