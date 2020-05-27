McGrody, Frances, - 84, of Wildwood Crest, passed on May 24th 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her Husband of 65 years John J. McGrody. Her Children John M. McGrody (Sally) Roseann McCarrie (Michael) William McGrody (Jill). Her Grandchildren John M. McGrody Jr. (deceased) Jeffery R. McGrody, Katie Rose McCann, Erin Rose Mc Grody, Chase McGrody, Bridget Ann Mc Carrie, and Erin McCarrie. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Mehler, Nancy Kershaw, William Dougherty, Patricia Brennan, and James Dougherty. Her greatest love in life was spending time with her family. Services will be private. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frances McGrody as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

