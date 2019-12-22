McGuigan, Alice Belanger, - 97, of Dennisville, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 at Genesis Court House Center from complications following a fall and ankle fracture. Alice was born on November 18, 1922 in Kearny, New Jersey. She was a retired educator, artist, historian and author and was involved with many civic and non-profit Dennis Township and Cape May County organizations. One of Alice's favorite words of wisdom was "do the best you can with what you have". In Alice's own words, "I've lived a good life and God has been by my side every day." A memorial service will be planned in early spring, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to the Cape May County Historical and Genealogical Society, 504 Route 9 North, CMCH, NJ 08210 or to the Dennisville Historic Home Owners Association, PO Box 311, Dennisville, NJ 08214-0311. Condolence sharing at www.radzieta.com
To plant a tree in memory of Alice McGuigan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
