McGuinn, Janice E., - 87, of Egg Harbor Township, lovingly known as "MiMi" ~ Born in Canada and a native of Atlantic City, New Jersey, departed this life at the age of eighty-eight on Monday, July 1, 2019. Janice is survived by her sister, Patricia Long, daughters; Loretta J. Whitland, Crystal R. McGuinn~D'Amore, and Nichole E. McGuinn (predeceased), sons; Joseph B. McGuinn III, Michael A. McGuinn, Victor T. McGuinn, and Officer David W. McGuinn (predeceased), nieces; Charm N. Handy, Brandie McGuinn-Perry, Valina C. McGuinn, Tiffany McGuinn, Sherry McGuinn, and Shayna McGuinn, nephews; Clifton R. Handy, Nicholas B.V. D'Amore, and Zacary McGuinn, daughter in-law; Virginia McGuinn, sons in-law; Edward Whitland and Brian D'Amore. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Viewing will be held from 11am-11:30am on Saturday, July 13, 2019, directly followed by the funeral service at 11:30am~12:30pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3550 Bargaintown Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com.

