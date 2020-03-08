McHale, Marlene (formerly Scavuzzo), - 75, of Sea Isle City, NJ, passed away peacefully at home from complications of ALS, with her family, whom she so dearly loved. She is survived by her husband, Michael McHale, originally from Southwest Philadelphia, brothers George Scavuzzo (Dolores), Ronald Scavuzzo (Kathleen); daughter Judith DiBabbo (Anthony), sons Michael (Tammy), Steven (Christy), Kevin (Kristen), and her cherished grandchildren: Ava, Alyssa, John, Julia, Madison, Aiden, Michael, Luke, Molly, Erin, and Andrea. Marlene grew up in Philadelphia, graduating from South Philadelphia High School. She and her husband Michael were married in 1971 and moved to Sea Isle City in 1976, where they raised their four children. Marlene was an active member of the Sea Isle City community where she was a founding member and president of the Sea Isle City Garden Club, member of the Sea Isle City Historical Society, cast member of The Sea Isle Players, and past secretary of the St. Joseph's Regional School PTA. She was also involved in many Catholic organizations as a member of Saint Joseph's Parish in Sea Isle City. In the church, she was the president of the Marion Guild, member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and a Eucharistic Minister. She worked for the Insurance Company of North America and provided childcare to numerous children for over ten years. Marlene was happiest surrounded by her loving husband, children, their spouses, and eleven grandchildren in their home at the shore. Marlene will be remembered by her grandchildren for their many adventures with Grammy and Poppy and her wonderful cooking. They will always remember the crafts, projects, and beautiful photo albums she created with them. The McHale family would like to thank Jane, Cass, and the entire Holy Redeemer organization, who made her last days as comfortable as possible. The McHale's are also thankful for the overwhelming outpouring of support from those in the community that helped keep Marlene active in the organizations she loved and the support they gave her in her daily life over the last several months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Save Our Historic Church, 8305 Landis Avenue Suite #5, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Interment at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
