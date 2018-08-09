McHenry, Georgeanna "Georgie", - 73, of Milmay NJ, God has called back a beautiful Angel from here on earth. She passed away at home on Tuesday August 7, 2018 surrounded by her family after an extended illness. Georgie was born & raised in Vineland and was a 44 yr resident of Milmay. She was the daughter of the late Josephine (Branco) Volpe & Dominic V. Ippolito & the sister of the late Louis R. Volpe, Jr. Georgie was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1963 after which she attended and graduated from the Maison de Paris Beauty School in Camden. She began her working career for her Aunt at her shop on Landis Ave the Ann-Mar Beauty Salon. After starting her family she began working as a Pre School aide at the Y.M.C.A. in Vineland. She later went to work for the Buena Regional School District as a Library Assistant before retiring as a Pre School Teacher's aide. Georgie was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother. When not spending time with family she loved to read and research the history of her late Great-Uncle's Carousel animal carvings. She was a longtime member of the St. Padre Pio Parish. Survived by her husband of 52 yrs.; Sheppard W. "Shep" McHenry, III, Son; Sheppard W. McHenry, IV, Daughter & son in-law; Kristen & Phil Coulter, 3 Grandchildren; Emily McHenry, Phillip & Katherine Coulter as well as several cousins, nieces & a nephew. Relatives & friends will be received on Satuday August 11th from 9:30 to 11 Am at the St. Padre Pio Parish-Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Redeemer Hospice, 150 E. 9th Ave., Runnemede, NJ 08078 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 S.t Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
