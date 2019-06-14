McHugh, John "Jack" Bernard, - 88, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, comfortably at home in the arms of his loving wife. Born in Upper Darby, PA to the late Edward Thomas and Agnes Morarity McHugh, Jack raised his family in Folcroft, PA & Wildwood Crest, NJ before settling in Rio Grande 10 years ago. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed a life time career in the graphic arts industry as an outstanding salesman for Keystone Printing Ink Company in Philadelphia. Jack was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church as well as the Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge #1896 and the American Legion Post 0184. He enjoyed hosting annual work golf outings, cruising, and spending time with family and friends down the shore, but Jack's most favorite hobby and activity was to jitterbug with his wife at the Elks Lodge. Everyone enjoyed watching Jack & Joan dance. Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan M. Szilagyi McHugh; his children Jack (Lynn) McHugh Jr., Michael (Kate) McHugh, and Colleen McHugh-Raggi, his twin sister, Joan Tricome; his six grandchildren; and his nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Tom and Eddie, his sister Dolores, granddaughter Jennifer McHugh and son in law John Raggi. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge #1896, 109 West 1st Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
