McIntyre, Dr. Barry Sean, - 51, of Margate, passed away July 4, 2019 with his wife and family by his side. He was born November 29, 1967 in Tacoma, Washington to Barry and Leslie McIntyre. His father was stationed at McChord Air Force Base as a pilot and his mother worked as an O.B. nurse. They moved to Atlantic City area in 1969. Sean grew up in Linwood and was active in sports, the beach patrol and enjoyed time at the beach and on his boat. He graduated Holy Spirit High School in 1986, then attended college at Utah State University. After graduation, he continued his education at UMDNJ Medical School and graduated with his DMD in 1998. Sean had a dental office in both South Jersey and Saint Maarten. Sean and his wife, Hope, divided their time between Margate City, NJ and Saint Maarten. Sean and Hope shared a lifetime of memories and experiences having met in their teens, having truly been each other's best friend for decades. Their interests included traveling, enjoying the beach and ocean, and sharing cocktails with family and friends. Sean was undeniably generous in both heart and life. He never missed an opportunity to make everyone feel welcome. He would often surprise his family and friends with thoughtful gifts and his quick-witted genius and humor. Dr. McIntyre is survived by his wife, Hope, and daughter Morgan (Bryan) Gaviria; grandsons Michael and Bruce Gaviria; parents Barry and Leslie McIntyre; parents-in-law Michael and Mary Becker; sisters Erin (Christopher) Bisirri and Kelly (Gene) Bozzi; brother Timothy (Carolyn) McIntyre; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Audrey Becker; two nieces Megan Bozzi and Sydney Becker; and four nephews Brendan and Brian Bisirri, Nicholas Bozzi and Luke Becker. A visitation and memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Visitation will begin at 9 AM to be followed by a service at 11 AM. In honor of Sean and how he would like his loved ones to feel comfortable celebrating his life at his memorial service, casual Island attire would be perfectly appropriate for this event. Donations may be sent to https://www.ilovemyislanddog.org. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

Tags

Load entries