McKay (Davidson), Vida W., - 94, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Preferred Care Nursing Home. Vida was born on May 13, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA - she was the fourth of six children by Bertha and Norman Davidson. She is survived by her sister, Naomi Search; nephews and nieces, Gordon (Gordy) Search, Bruce Wentzel, Laurence, Jeffrey and Tim Davidson, Lois and Lou Emmonds, John Davidson, Kerri Schroeder, and Chuck Davidson; her grandchildren, Jason Fullom, Jacob and Heather, Kevin Kaczanowski, Stephanie Lee-Pugh; and great grandchildren, Cheyenne and Charlise. Vida loved going to her senior center in EHT to play bingo with her senior friends. She will be truly missed. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
