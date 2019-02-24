McKay, Stanley A., Jr. (aka: Santa), - 88, of Estell Manor , Stanley passed away on Sunday, January 27 in Tampa, Florida. He was born February 7, 1930, to Stanley and Agnes McKay. He attended Pleasantville High School and in 1948, he enlisted in the US Navy. During his career, Stanley was stationed in Norfolk, Bermuda, Iceland, Bainbridge, Philadelphia and on ships. After retiring from the US Navy, he earned his BA at the University of Maryland; and then an MA in Counseling from Glassboro State College. Stanley married his Estell Manor sweetheart, Ruth Clemenson, shortly after joining the Navy. Together for 60+ years, they raised five children. After retirement, Ruth and Stanley traveled extensively through 49 states, Canada and Mexico in their motorhome, until Ruth's death in 2010. Many people know Stanley for the job he loved best, that of Santa Claus. Stanley was The Storybook Land Santa for 24 years. He served on the Estell Manor City Council and School Board. He is survived by his 5 children: James (Renee), Barbara, Debra (Chris) Canfield, Rosemarie (Marc) Dickinson, and Donald (Sara); his grandchildren: Gregory (Lauren) Dickinson, Brian (Sarah) Dickinson, James (Addie), Anna, Benjamin, Terence Graff (Jennifer), Robin Graff; 4 great-grandchildren; his wife, Jill McKay, of Polk City, Florida; and siblings: Casilda and Malcolm. At the convenience of the family, internment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Atlantic County Park, Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Estell Manor Community Church, 146 Cumberland Avenue, Estell Manor, NJ 08319. The family would enjoy hearing your memories of Stanley, please share them at: bit.ly/stanmckay
