McKenna, Andrea Ann (nee Kakstis), - 77, of Cape May, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Andrea resided in Flemington, NJ, before moving to the Cape May area 25 years ago. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Elizabeth, NJ; earned her nursing degree from St. Peter's School of Nursing in New Brunswick, NJ and later earned her Master's Degree in Counseling from Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ. Andrea enjoyed a long and successful career as an Occupational Health Nurse with ExxonMobil. While in the Cape May area and during her retirement years, Andrea worked and volunteered within the local senior community of Cape May. Throughout her life, she maintained a strong relationship with the Alumni Association of St. Peter's School of Nursing and enjoyed her friendships within this circle. Among many things in her life, Andrea enjoyed traveling, living at the seashore, baking and simply being with her friends and family. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Anna Kakstis and her son, Thomas McKenna. Andrea is dearly missed by her loving family which includes her daughter, Cindy McKenna; brother, Donald (and Patricia) Kakstis and nieces, Jennifer Pogyor and Alison Krisak. Andrea's funeral ceremony will take place on Thursday (Aug. 29th) at 11:30am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where friends will be received from 10:30am until 11:30am. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation online at: www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
ATLAS CONSTRUCTION ROOFING SIDING All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathr…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.