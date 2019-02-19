McKensie, William, - of Mays Landing, passed peacefully from this life to the next on Friday, February 15th, 2019. Born in Dallas, PA, Bill lived in South Jersey for most of his adult life. Bill opened both Resorts and the original Golden Nugget Casinos in Atlantic City. He taught casino classes at Cumberland County JTPA for many years before entering into Real Estate at Glen Cove in Mays Landing. Bill ended his career with his true passion; artist at self. Bill is predeceased by his parents, Sammy and Marion, his sister Judee, and his brother Richard. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joanne; his son Bill Jr.; his daughter Stephanie (Ken) Berardis; six grandchildren; and his brother Jeff (Cheryl). A Celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, from 9-11 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11 AM. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.