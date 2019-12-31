McKeon, Angela (nee Henigan), - of Somers Point, passed into heaven peacefully at her home on December 29, 2019. Born on February 16, 1928 in Listowel, County Kerry, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Dr. George J. McKeon and previously deceased by her teenage son George. Loving mother of William (Diane), David, and Patricia (David) Hughes. Loving grandmother of Carolyn (Justin) Cowder and Erica (AJ) Stout. Angela lives on in her four great-grandchildren: Penelope, Peyton, Henry, & Evelyn. Angela was previously deceased by her dear identical twin sister, Pearl McGuinness and her brother, Michael Henigan. Her dear family in Ireland include her brother, James Henigan, and sisters Enda & Vou Henigan and extended family. Angela immigrated to the United States from Ireland in 1957 with her Irish-American husband George and newborn son, originally settling in Queens, NY. The big city was quite a culture shock for a small town girl from Listowel, Ireland. Angela's fondness for the seaside brought the family to Ocean City, NJ in 1960 where they rented a house for a year. In 1961, the family settled in Somers Point, NJ where Dr. McKeon set up practice. To know Angela was to love her. She never lost her Irish brogue or her love for the country where she was born and raised. She returned numerous times to her beloved Ireland to visit her family. Angela centered her life around her faith and family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, & great- grandmother. Angela had a kind and compassionate spirit, was a devout Catholic & Eucharistic Minister for St. Joseph's Church and Shore Memorial Hospital for many years. She had a love for horses and a passion for golf and played throughout her life. Visitation will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ on Friday, January 3 from 10am -11:15am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Donations may be made in Angela's memory to St. Joseph's Catholic Church where she was a devoted parishioner for over 50 years. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

Service information

Jan 3
Mass
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:30AM-12:30PM
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
606 Shore Road
Somers Point, NJ 08244
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM-11:30AM
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
606 Shore Road
Somers Point, NJ 08244
Jan 3
Burial
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:00PM-1:45PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Highway
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
