McKeon, Carol Ann (nee Marcacci), - 71, of Vineland, NJ passed away late Monday evening April 13, 2020, at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Carol was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong resident. She was predeceased by her brother Ernest D. "Ernie" Marcacci, III. Carol was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1967, She went on to attend and graduate from Vineland Beauty Academy and started her working career as a beautician at Bon Ton & Shear Haven Beauty Shops. Shortly after along with her husband they started KJM Trucking Co. For many years she also worked for her Aunt Vicky & Uncle Joe Taccarino at Voltaco's Italian Foods in Ocean City, NJ. Before retiring Carol was employed at Foundry Service Trucking Company. Carol cherished her 1966 Mustang coupe, her 1st car which she has kept all these years. Carol enjoyed watching football with her husband, especially the Dallas Cowboys. She also enjoyed gardening & working in her yard, going to Florida during the winters but most of all she adored her grandchildren and loved being around her family. Carol Ann is survived by her husband of 49 yrs; Kevin J. McKeon, 2 sons: Stephen (Denise) McKeon, Chris (Terry) McKeon, 4 Grandchildren; Stephen Jr., Cristin, Amanda & Johnathan, Parents; Ernest D. "Ernie" & Ruth Ann (Burris) Marcacci, Jr., Brother; Jeffrey (Sue) Marcacci, Sister; Linda (Richard) Miller, A special cousin and care giver; Sandy Chodnicki, Sister in-laws; Susan Bradley, Gretchen (Walt) Johnson as well as many nieces & nephews. A private family service was conducted at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ with burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be conducted at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter through her personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/CarolAnn-McKeon. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
