McKinnon, Gloria France , - 80, of Pleasantville passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division. Born in Egg Harbor City, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Mae (Taylor) and George A. Allen. She was a graduate of Atlantic City High School and continued her education at ACCC graduating with a Bachelor's Degree. She is survived by: daughter, Dawn McKinnon; nieces, Tanya (Jerome) Langford, Loritha (George) Hines; nephew, Henry "Chuck" (Elizabeth) Allen; grandchildren, Christian McKinnon and Di'Andra Grandison, great-grandchildren, Kass'ide and Kai'lynn Grandison; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Union Baptist Temple, Pennsylvania and Drexel Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.