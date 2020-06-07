McKinnon, Hilda Mae, - 65, of Pleasantville, went home to spend eternity with Jesus on May 17, 2020. Hilda was born on December 11, 1954 in Glennville, Georgia. Hilda left formal schooling after elementary school to care for her siblings while her mother, Florine Walker worked to support their family. As a result of caring for her brothers and sisters during their formative years, she was dearly loved and will be fondly remembered. Hilda lived a traveled and storied life. Shortly after settling in Atlantic County, New Jersey she began attending Living Water/Agua Viva Church in Pleasantville. Hilda was devoted to the Lord and loved to read her Bible. Hilda perfected her ability to read through Living Water's Bible reading programs. Hilda loved people and loved to serve her church. Hilda loved to cook and enjoyed fellowship and singing in church. She served as greeter for Living Water's Sunday morning services for six years prior to her death. Hilda was a joy to be with and her smile could light up a room. She is predeceased by her mother Florine Walker and survived by her brothers Randy, Douglas and Alton Walker, Carnelius Cruz and sisters Ania Crawford and Terracina Walker. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her church family. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, plans for a Memorial Service to celebrate her life are on hold. For information regarding a Memorial Celebration contact Pastor Richard Younger of Living Water/Agua Viva Church at 810 Linden Ave. Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Contact information can be found at www.lwwchurch.org. Donations in honor of Hilda can be made to Living Water/Agua Viva Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
