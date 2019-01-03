McLaughlin, Anne Marie (Clark), - 74, of Linwood, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on December 31, 2018. Anne was born November 24, 1944 in Indiana before being raised in various towns in Pennsylvania and graduating from Upper Dublin High School in 1962. She graduated college with a BA degree in education from West Chester State College in 1966. She met her husband John during college and they married in 1966. They moved around the country during his years in the Marine Corps, as well his years working in hotel management. They settled in Linwood, NJ where they raised their family. She retired in 2006 from the Marsh School in Absecon NJ, where she taught as a kindergarten teacher for many years. She influenced and touched the lives of many children and families throughout her career. Anne was an avid reader, gardener, theater lover, and amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. During her retirement years, she was able to visit much of the United States and Canada on trips with friends. Her most cherished vacation was the time she visited Chicago with her two daughters in the summer of 2015. What Anne valued more than anything was being able to spend quality time and make memories with the people she loved. Mimi, as her grandchildren called her, loved every moment spent with her four grandchildren. Anne made friends easily which was evident by the love and support shown to her in her most troubling times of surviving breast cancer and living with ALS. She is survived by her husband John, son Jay, daughter Kira and husband Rodis Hernandez, daughter Alicia and husband Keven Stauffer, her brother Gerald Clark and wife Judy, and her grandchildren Taylor, Andrew, Brielle and Joshua as well as her nieces and their families. Anne was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Marianne Clark, brothers Dr. Christopher Clark, James Clark, Patrick Clark and a niece Amanda Clark. She will be forever loved and remembered by her family and many close friends. Anne's wishes were to donate her body to science at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania to either Abramson Cancer Center, or The Penn Comprehensive ALS Center. A visitation will be held from 11:00am- 1:00pm, followed by a 1:00pm service, on Friday, January 4th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
