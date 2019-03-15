McLaughlin, Barbara, - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, John; two sons, Dan Gregson (Kelley) and Duane Gregson (Addy); two bonus daughters, Cyndi Ramsey (Tom), and Joy McLaughlin; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many loving friends. Barbara loved camping and her family. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:30pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A visitation will be held from 12:30pm until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Head of the River Cemetery, Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Gilda's Club of South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
