McLean, Dorothy (Dotty), - 88, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Dorothy was born in Millville New Jersey on April 10, 1930 to the late Edward Thomas Watkins & Mabel Stanford. She was a graduate of Millville High School. As a child she was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodbine, New Jersey. Dorothy was married to George G McLean and from this union there were seven children. Throughout her life Dorothy held employment at Our Lady's Residence and the Atlantis Casino. She enjoyed time with her family, and was always babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. If anyone knew Dorothy you knew her favorite pass time was to sit and watch "western shoot em ups", as she called them. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband George Glenn McLean Jr and son George E. McLean. Dorothy is survived by her children: O'Neil McLean (Sissy) of Pleasantville, James McLean (Stephanie) of Pleasantville, William McLean of Pleasantville, Michael McLean (Kim) of Willingboro, Donald McLean (Justina) of Egg Harbor City, and Sara McLean-Washington of Pleasantville. She also leaves to mourn her daughter-in-law Rosa McLean (wife of deceased son George) of Virginia, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, her sister Edna Todd of Pleasantville and a host of additional family members, in-laws, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7th at Evangelical Full Gospel Fellowship Church located at 521 Doughty Road in Pleasantville, NJ. Viewing will be from 10am to 12pm with service beginning promptly at 12 noon.Burial Private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Serenity Funeral Home, Inc. 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994. The family of Dorothy McLean wishes to thank each and every one who has called, sent a card or stopped by to offer your condolences. She was a sweet person who lived a long life surrounded by her loved ones and friends. She will be missed but she is now resting in the arms of our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ.
