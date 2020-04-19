McLean, Frederick "Freddie", - 71, of Atlantic City, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from Deborah Heart & Lung Center, Pemberton, NJ. He was born January 2, 1949, in Lumberton, NC to Margaret and Levi McLean. In 1967, he graduated from JH Haywood High School. Soon after his graduation, Freddie moved to Atlantic City, where he began his career at the Chalfonte-Haddon Hall which later became Resorts International Casino Hotel. Freddie retired from Resorts after 44 years. Freddie is predeceased by: his parents; and brother, James McLean. He is survived by: his wife of 39 years, Gertrude McLean; children, Raina, Latoya, and Frederick Barker (Doreasa); brothers, Harold Robertson (Annie), and Samuel McLean; sister, Sarah McLean all of Lumberton North Carolina; sister-in-law, Daphne Barker; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

