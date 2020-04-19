McLean, Frederick "Freddie", - 71, of Atlantic City, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from Deborah Heart & Lung Center, Pemberton, NJ. He was born January 2, 1949, in Lumberton, NC to Margaret and Levi McLean. In 1967, he graduated from JH Haywood High School. Soon after his graduation, Freddie moved to Atlantic City, where he began his career at the Chalfonte-Haddon Hall which later became Resorts International Casino Hotel. Freddie retired from Resorts after 44 years. Freddie is predeceased by: his parents; and brother, James McLean. He is survived by: his wife of 39 years, Gertrude McLean; children, Raina, Latoya, and Frederick Barker (Doreasa); brothers, Harold Robertson (Annie), and Samuel McLean; sister, Sarah McLean all of Lumberton North Carolina; sister-in-law, Daphne Barker; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Ventnor man possibly saves the life of an elderly man a day before Easter in the city
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.