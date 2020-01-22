McLeod, Thomasina Spears, - 78, of Baltimore, MD born to Thomas (Spears) and Drady (Alford), entered her eternal peace on January 19, 2020. Thomasina graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1959, and after business school and personal career pursuits, married David S. McLeod of Bennettsville, SC with whom she created and shared four amazing and unique children. She enjoyed traveling the world and residing in Singapore, Kenya, Hong Kong, and several US states during this union. Her love and appreciation for music, art, cooking, sewing, and creativity left an indelible impression on her children and grandchildren and anyone who came in contact with her. She was preceded in her death by her parents, former husband, and brother Walter Spears. She is survived by her youngest brother, Marvin Spears of Atlantic City NJ; her four children, Stephanie of Atlantic City NJ, David of Texas, Dawn of Georgia and Antoinette McLeod, Maryland; and seven grandchildren, Azalik, Amar, Stephan, Cheyenne, Zoey, Vida and Grace. A host of cousins, friends and former co-workers.A memorial service will be held in her honor on Thursday, January 23rd in Baltimore, MD at The Derrick C Jones Funeral Home located at 4611 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 from 2 pm to 4 pm and Saturday, January 25th, 2020 in Atlantic City NJ at the location of Robinson Small Learning Center entrance at New Hope Baptist Church 704 Lexington Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 from 1:00 p.m to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to continuing artistic opportunities for children at The Robinson Small Learning Center in Atlantic City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in home of Tommi McLeod to the arts program at Robinson Small Learning Center. Please contact Ms. Carolyn Farrar - Program Director at 609-344-2737 for details on how to give.
