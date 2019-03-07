McManus, Gerald J. "Jerry" Jr., - 69, of Dennisville, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Jerry was born in Philadelphia and attended Holy Innocents Parish School and the Mercy Tech School on Broad Street. Most of Jerry's working career was centered around various religious, educational and hospitality institutions in the tri-state area. His talented hands left their imprint on personal and commercial restoration projects in Maryland, Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Many of his family members, friends and neighbors also reaped the benefit of his special talents in old home renovation and restoration. In addition to working for many years as Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds at Lower Cape May Regional High School and in the Cape May Hospitality industry, Jerry volunteered his talents and his time with many local non-profits: Dennisville Historic Home Owners Association, Cape May County Master Gardeners, Autumn Lake Healthcare at Ocean View, the Arc of Cape May County and the Cape May County Zoo among many others. Jerry served chicken at the Cape May County 4H fair for many years and was instrumental in the opening of the Beach Plum Farm in West Cape May. Jerry is predeceased by his parents Gerald, Sr. and Jean. He is survived by his partner of 40 years, Jack Connolly, brother Gene (Denise, Christopher and Brian), sisters Marianne Kochersperger (John and Emma), Theresa Margiotta (Chuck, Abby and Ryan, Chip, Amy and Carmella), Diane Molloy (Richard, Maggie, Gene and Shaun), a large loving family-in-law and many wonderful friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Mercy, att: Coleen Maher, 515 Montgomery Ave, Merion Station, PA 19066 or Sisters of IHM, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355 or consider becoming an organ donor. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9 to 9:45 AM at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 E. Mechanic Street, CMCH, NJ 08210. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Steelmantown Cemetery, Woodbine, NJ. Comfortable attire favored. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
