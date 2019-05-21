McManus, Margaret T. (nee Payne) "Margie", - of Villas, NJ. And formerly of So. Phila. Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 43 years to the late James. Loving mother Thomas F. (Theresa) Malatesta and Peg (Tom Queroli) Malatesta. Grandmom to Jennifer (EJ) Johnson, Amanda (Rob) Daly and great grand mom of Alex, Max and Bobby. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Wednesday Eve 7-9pm and again on Thursday 9-10:30am at the Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home, 3rd & Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 11am, Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 2319 S. 3rd St. Phila 19148. Burial will be privately held in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to above-mentioned Church. To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
