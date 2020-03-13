McMenamin, Hugh James, - 90, Mt. Airy, Philadelphia, and Cape May passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11. He was born in Philadelphia to the late John and Bridget (nee) Murphy McMenamin. Hugh graduated from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia in 1948 and joined the US Army in 1951, where he served during the Korean conflict in Germany, for two years. He worked at several auto dealerships in the Philadelphia area and retired as the service advisor for Magarity Chevrolet in Flourtown, PA. He summered and built his home in Cape May in the early 50's and became a permanent resident in 1990 after his retirement. He loved fishing with Mary on their boat and just being in Cape May. He was a member of the Cape May Point Fire Company and a long-time member and officer of the Sunset Beach Sportsman's Club. Everyone loved this caring and kindhearted hardworking man and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 70 years, Mary Allen McMenamin; his children; James McMenamin, Deirdre (Joseph) Bloomfield, Maureen (Martin) Volk, John (Joanne) McMenamin; six Grandchildren; Deirdre (Jason) Wallace, Kevin Bloomfield, Sean McMenamin, Patrick Bloomfield, Ryan Bloomfield and Jacqueline McMenamin, and two Great-Grandchildren; Parker and Adelyn Wallace. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
