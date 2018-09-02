McNally, James Ira, - 56, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, August 29 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 56 years old. Jim was born in Philadelphia to his parents, Arthur P. and Lois McNally. He graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1980, and worked as a chef in various area restaurants. He enjoyed long-term employment with Aramark Food Service Company before his retirement. He was an avid cook, beach-goer, fisherman, and gardener. A lover of pugs, Jim had two of his own: Bentley and Buster, and a chihuahua, Romeo. Jim is survived by his longtime companion and best friend: Jean Montieth, mother: Lois Walker, brothers and sisters: Thomas McNally, Pamela (Paul) Martyn, Patricia (Tim Taccarino) Cates, Margaret (Bob) Cameron, Mimi (Jack) Drozdowski, Paula (Bob Dickerson) McNally. He had a large family with many nieces and nephews as well as an abundance of cousins, aunts, and uncles. He is preceded in death by his beloved father, Arthur. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 6:30pm from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from 5 o'clock until time of service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
