McNally, Joan E., - 83, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2018. She was born on June 21, 1935 to George and Emma Collar. She married Joseph McNally on September 17, 1955. Joan and her husband started a fuel oil delivery and oil burner service company in 1961 and after 25 years, retired. After retirement they made four trips across the country by auto taking different route each time. They visited every state in the Union. Joan enjoyed travelling and eating out. She was an avid Phillies fan, through thick and thin. She was a self-appointed assistant manager and often let the TV know her thoughts. Joan was an active volunteer all of her life: over 20 years in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Cramer Hill Boys Club in Camden, NJ; 22 year member of the South Jersey Cancer Fund, 6 years as dispatcher for the Brigantine Senior Shuttle Bus Service, and 2 years delivering meals on wheels in Brigantine. Joan is preceded in death by her sister Anne Amos and daughter Linda Zelenkofske. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Joseph; daughter Colleen McNally; and grandchildren: Michael (Catherine), and Eric and Aaron Zelenkofske. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Jersey Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1084, Brigantine, NJ 08203 or online at www.sjcancerfund.org. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
