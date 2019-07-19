McNally, Katharine Rebecca, - 68, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home. Born to the late D. Allen and Marie (Ruggero) Stretch she was a lifelong resident of Ocean City. She was a 1969 graduate of Ocean City High School and a graduate of Immaculata University. Katharine was a teacher at the Hebrew Academy in Margate for many years before her retirement. She owned and operated the Waves of Music Store in Ocean City for many years. She loved life and lived to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling all over the world, playing Mahjong, the beach, and photography and being with friends and family. Surviving are her daughter: Kara and her partner Doug Little, grandson: Keanan Schader. A Catholic Prayer service will be offered Monday, July 22, 2019, at 12 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10:30 until time of service. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions Surfrider Foundation at www.surfrider.org.Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries