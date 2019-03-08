McNeal, Carmen P., - 83, of Pleasantville, NJ went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019. Carmen was born February 16, 1936, to Alverta Ashlock and William Coleman. Carmen is predeceased by her parents; son, Lance Cundiff; brother, Donald Ashlock; aunt, Thelma Hawkins. She is survived by: husband, Andrew McNeal; children, Reverend Guy Cundiff (Ethel), Dawn Salaam, and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Cundiff; sister/daughter, Vanessa Green (Donald); stepsons, Kevin and Karl McNeal (Niambi); sister-in-law, Mary Hill (Elton); brother-in-law, Dennis Smith (Sheree); grandchildren, Monique, Bianca, Billy (Christa), Kashif, Myles, Salihah, Jumaanah and Rachel; six great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and seven step grandchildren; special nieces and nephew, Tameka, N'Kia, Donisha and Bashir; and her beloved dog, Shammy. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019, Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.