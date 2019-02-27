McNeal, Mary Elise, - 57, of Absecon, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Shore Medical Center. She is predeceased by: son, Keith McNeal. She is survived by: her children, Donald, Jacque, Jr. and Keema; parents, Jeanette M. and James McNeal; step-mother, Vera McNeal; siblings, Theresa McNeal, Jeanetta Cox, Melinda Tharpe, Michelle Brown and Dallas Holden; and fifteen grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, March 2, 2019, Greater Refuge Church of Christ, 520 West Washington Avenue, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment will follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

