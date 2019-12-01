McNellis, Donald J., - 74 of Port Charlotte, Florida and Egg Harbor Township, N.J., passed away surrounded by family on Friday, November 15, 2019. Don was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many. Don and his family owned and operated the Flying Dutchman Restaurant in Atlantic City, NJ. prior to Casino Gaming. After selling the restaurant during the new casino era, Don worked as a Captain and then Manager of the SuperStar Theater at Resorts Casino for some 30 years. Hospitality was in his blood. Everyone who came into contact with Don felt his exceptional passion for welcoming them as long-time friends. His laugh and his warmth was infectious. Don loved football season, rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, playing Fantasy Football, Boating and fishing. He lived by two key words, respect and accountability- treat everyone fairly and honestly and be responsible for your words and actions. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Navel Amphibious Forces as a member of the Beachmaster Unit 2 team. Don is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Fran, his children, daughter Jennifer and her husband Kevin, son Donny and his wife Laura and grandchildren Ryleigh Emma, Liam Timothy and Teagan Frances. He is predeceased by his Parents, Edward J. McNellis, Sr. and Anna McNellis, his sister Ursula Walls and brother Edward (Bud). His little sidekicks, Murphy and Maxx will miss their "daddy" every day. A celebration of Don's life will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point on Wednesday, December 4th, a visitation will begin at 9:15am, with a Mass to follow at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donalds name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
