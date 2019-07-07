McNellis, Edward Joseph "Bud" Jr., - 86, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born on March 7, 1933, in Atlantic City, NJ, he was the son of the late Edward and Anna Severs McNellis. Ed worked with his father in hospitality managing the Carolina Crest Hotel and Flying Dutchmen Restaurant, both in Atlantic City and was a retired realtor. He loved being with his family. His four children and their children gave him many hours of love and enjoyment. Throughout his life, Ed enjoyed playing the piano, banjo, and accordion with his brother Donald; with the family singing along. What is remembered most is the laughter that all enjoyed. He was predeceased by Barbara (Windy) Pfleghar McNellis Harris, mother of his children, of whom he loved and missed and sister Ursula Walls. Survivors include his children, Cindy McNellis (Randolph Friel), Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Michael McNellis (Dr. Allie Selkirk), Beverly Hills, CA, Brian McNellis (Lisa Angelastro McNellis), Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Colleen McNellis Haraldsson (Rikard Haraldsson), Elkton, MD, and grandchildren, Shane, Casey (Jim), Brendan, Nolan, Morgan, Rosie, Megan, Amanda, Niklas, Daria, Jim, Matthew (Morgan), Michaellea (Matt), Marc, Maddison, and great-grandchildren, Emma, Oliver, Arden, Emmie; his brother Donald McNellis and his longtime friend, Joanne Gabriel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, 5021 Harding Highway Mays Landing, New Jersey 08330. Visitation will be held in the church at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Society (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Painting - Interior & Exterior · Roofing & Siding · Floor Installations · Power Wash…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.