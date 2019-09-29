McNesby, Robert G. (Bob), - 85, of Tucson, AZ, passed on August 17th, and went home to be with the Lord and his beloved family. He was preceded by his wonderful parents George and Patricia McNesby (Wristbridge) along with his loving and loved brothers James and Michael Born and raised in Atlantic City, N.J. Bob attended local parochial schools, eventually graduating from Holy Spirit H.S. He went on to earn his B.B.A, at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fl. Bob became a member of the famed Atlantic City Beach Patrol in 1950, while in High School continuing in that capacity for fourteen summers interrupted only by a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy. During that time he proudly served in Korea aboard the Navy Destroyer, USS Cushing DD 797. In 1967 Bob married the former Charlotte (Charie) Rosa and moved to Hyde Park, New York where he went on to earn a teaching certificate as well as pursue other higher studies of interest. He taught school for nine years at Netherwood Elementary School in Hyde Park, N.Y. During that time, he and another teacher instituted an "Alternative Program" for children that were lauded throughout their district. It also came to the attention of the New York State Board of Regents, where it was praised for its progressive educational inroads.Heeding the call to the creative side of his personality Bob became involved in musical theater where he pursued an avocation in acting and directing. Over a thirty year run on the boards, he performed and played various roles from Tevye, (Fiddler on the Roof) Fagin (Oliver) Charlie Anderson (Shenandoah) and many others. Some musicals he directed were Carnival Carousel Shenandoah Oliver and others. In 1979, he moved back to Atlantic City where he and brother Mickey took over operation of the Lighthouse Tavern. The Lighthouse was a popular seafood eatery for politicians, business people, doctors, lawyers, casino workers and guests, athletes and once drew a visit from the reigning Miss America. In 1999, Bob moved to Tucson, Az. where he and brother Mickey opened the Lighthouse II, introducing their seafood specialties to a new segment of the country. During his later years Bob published his memoir titled, Ocean Lifeguard: Reflections from a Son of the Beach, detailing his fourteen years as an Atlantic City Lifeguard. He also enjoyed working at his computer, playing golf, attending theater, performing karaoke, western two-step and working out in the pool each morning. Bob is survived by his nieces Lisa and Robin of Fla. and nephew Keith of AZ.
