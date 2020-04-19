McNierney, Susan M. (Kraus), - of Egg Harbor Twp., went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. She fought a long and courage battle with COPD. She was a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor Twp. born on September 22, 1954. Susan worked as a healthcare professional at Linwood Convalescent Home. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel R.C. Church. She was affectionately known as "Freddie Sue" to all who knew her. She was happiest when surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her father, Roland Kraus. "Freddie Sue" is survived by her mother, Elsie Mae Kraus; her husband, Kevin; her sons, Donald L. Sanders (Adria) and Jason T. Sanders; her two brothers, Ronald Kraus Jr. and James Kraus; and her sister, Christine Steiger. She adored her grandchildren, Chelsea, Tyler, Star, Summer, Alexandra, Natalie and her four legged pal, "Shorty". A special thank you to Atlanticare Hospice, Kelly Sanders (Daughter-in-law) Executive Director. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
