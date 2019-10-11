McPeters, Liam Michael, - 23 months, of Sicklerville, NJ bravely lost his fight against Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) on October 8, 2019. Born November 10, 2017, at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Liam underwent his first open-heart surgery at just three days old. Over the next year and a half, Liam would undergo two more open-heart surgeries plus numerous other procedures. Unfortunately, Liam's Heart was not able endure all of the stress. Liam touched so many lives, smiling and dancing through life. Starting his morning with Jeffree Star, listening to Old Town Road, watching Deadpool, bathing with the Hulk, coloring with Ironman, and falling asleep to Moana. He loved trucks and cars, laughing at his sister, and being outside with his dad. He loved feeding the ducks at the pond bread and sharing his food with Homie. Survived by his mother and father, John and Alicia, his sister Reagan, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, friends, and thousands of heart families all across the country who have followed his story from day one. The family sincerely thanks the entire cardiac team at CHOP, with a special thank you to Dr. Katherine Levinson, Dr. Christopher Mascio, Dr. Michael O'Byrne and every cardiac nurse from 6E who cared for our boy. We also thank Sumaritan Hospice for being there for the very short time Liam was home and helping to ease him to heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The Heart Hero Project, an NJ nonprofit corporation who's mission is to spread awareness, education and provide support to families also on the journey with HLHS. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12th, from 11 am-1 pm, followed by a 1 pm service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
