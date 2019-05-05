McPherson, Edward (Sonny, Sonny Mac, Mack) , - 84, was born March 5, 1935 to Owen J and Beatrice McPherson. He died April 29, 2019 at Royal Suites Rehabilitation Center, Galloway, NJ from Alzheimer's complications. Ed was born and raised in North Philadelphia surrounded by aunts, uncles and cousins in a neighborhood overflowing with famous musicians of the day. He graduated from the Philadelphia school system where he ran the 100 meter in track at NE High School and played football during and after high school in the semi-pros. After graduation Ed attended Grambling College in Louisiana for 2 years. He married Helen Jackson in 1954 and they had 4 boys. He then attended Cheyney and became a teacher and administrator in the School District of Philadelphia and opened All Kynza Ribs in Strawberry Mansion in 1982. He moved to Atlantic City in 1998 and married Marlene Shane in 2003. They first met while teaching at the Lehigh Elementary School in North Philly in 1967. He loved life, laughter, teaching, music, sports, fishing, hunting and other recreational activities spending a significant amount of time engaging in all of them. Mac will be dearly missed by his wife Marlene (Shane); sisters-in-law Florence (Shane) Campbell and Joan (Abernathy) McPherson; Children Shannon Farmer (Ted), Andre (Roz), Corey (Michelle), Kevin (Jan) McPherson, Derrick Russell (Vanessa); grandchildren Rai, Gale, Ashley, Michele, Derrick Jr, Darrone, Tyesha, Lindsey; nieces, nephews, cousins, great grands, great-great grands and many friends. There will be a celebration of life at a future undetermined time.
