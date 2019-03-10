McQUEEN, DOLORES R. , - of Atlantic City, aka "The Legendary Miss Coot" aka the "Candy Lady" and the "Ice Cup Lady" from V.A.C., returned to the Lord on March 4th, 2019 at the tender age of 87. She was born on May 29th, 1931 in Somers Point, NJ to the late Mr. Robert Lawrence, Sr. & Mrs. Margaret Rease. In her younger years, Coot was a Bartender at Penn Tavern, Bunk's Bar, and Bay State Bar. She was also a Hand Sewer and Seamstress of Military Clothing. At Home, Coot was a Disciplinarian Mother, but a Sweet and Spoiling Grandmother. She was known for driving everyone's kids to school, in her station wagon. As she progressed in life, she worked as an Environmental Services Staff person at Caesars Hotel and Casino and was a member of Local 54. Coot was a long-standing member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Pleasantville, NJ where she gleefully sang on the choir. She was predeceased by: her Parents, Mr. Robert Lawrence, Sr. & Mrs. Margaret Rease; her Husband, Mr. John W. McQueen; her Son, Tyrone A. Parker; her Daughter, Berna L. Lewis; her four Brothers, Donald Rease, Izzy Rease, Alfred Rease, and Robert Lawrence Jr., and her Son-in-Law, Charles Price. She is survived by: her loving Daughter, Margaret L. "Chee-Chee" Camper-Price of Pleasantville, NJ; her Brother, Stanley A. Parker of Bronx, NY; her three Sisters, Connie Simmons of Baltimore, MD and Regina Jackson of Brooklyn, NY and Geneatha Rease; her Sister-in-Law, Yvonne Lawrence of Somers Point, NJ; her Aunt Reba Lawrence of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; 9 Grandchildren, more than 40 Great-Grandchildren, and more than 20 Great-Great- Grandchildren. She was one of a kind and will truly be missed. Services of Love and Faith will be held on Monday ~ March 11th, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist church located at 1301 Columbia Avenue Pleasantville, NJ 08232. A Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00a.m., followed by the funeral at 11:00a.m. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.