McReynolds, Albert Richard, - 73, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully in his home with his family May 10, 2020. Albert was born in Atlantic City, NJ on October 12, 1946. He was a world record holder for striped bass. He held this record for 35 years. He was nicknamed captain for his love of the sea and all the years he spent fishing and working on commercial fishing boats. He was a lifeguard for Atlantic city Beach patrol for 20 years. He was loved by all. He is survived by his wife Karen McReynolds and his 3 children Albert R. McReynolds Jr., Katie M. McReynolds, and Thomas J. McReynolds, 2 Grandchildren Heather and Victor Grassel, and his Daughter in laws Donna and Elizabeth McReynolds. Service will be held at a later date.

