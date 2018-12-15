McTigue, John Lowell "Sport", - 81, of Somers Point, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. His memorial service will be offered on Thursday morning at 10:30 am from the First Presbyterian Church, 7th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from nine until 10:30. Complete obituary will be published in Sunday's Atlantic City Press. www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.