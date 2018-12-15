McTigue, John Lowell "Sport", - 81, of Somers Point, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. His memorial service will be offered on Thursday morning at 10:30 am from the First Presbyterian Church, 7th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from nine until 10:30. Complete obituary will be published in Sunday's Atlantic City Press. www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

