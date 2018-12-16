McTigue, John Lowell "Sport", - 81, of Somers Point, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, after a brief illness. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was born in Boston, MA, and grew up in Wellesley, MA, where he met his wife Paula. He was a graduate of Wellesley High School and Brown University where he had an exceptional athletic career. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Langley Air Force Base. He began his career with Atlantic Richfield Oil Company (ARCO) in 1960 as a sales supervisor and in 1968 was recruited by Marsh and McLennan Insurance Company to start his lifelong career as an Insurance Broker. He moved to Ocean City, NJ in 1971 to raise his family with his wife Paula and his three children. He loved working on his yard in Somers Point, spending time with his family, sharing jokes with his good friends, dancing with his wife Paula, and playing tennis and golf. He was predeceased by his wife Paula Morris McTigue, of 56 years of marriage, his father, John Robert McTigue, and his mother, Madeline Lowell McTigue. He is survived by his two sons: Scott McTigue (wife Helene) of Somers Point, NJ, Jeff McTigue of Petersburg, NJ, daughter: Alison Mullin (husband Frank) of Margate, NJ, sister: Ann Lowell McTigue Schramm (husband David) of Marblehead, MA, brother in law: Robert Morris (wife Susan) of Del Mar, CA. Also surviving are two nieces: Heather Pyle (husband Duke) and Stacey Vogel (husband Joe), five grandchildren: Patrick McTigue (wife Alexandra), Heather Town (husband Mark) Chelsea Turgeon (husband Travis), Jeff McTigue (fiancée Jessica), Madeline McTigue and seven great grandchildren: Austin, Elillana, Aubrie, Jack, Hank, Ted, and Elle. His memorial service will be offered on Thursday morning at 10:30 am from the First Presbyterian Church, 7th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from nine until 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor his wife Paula McTigue's memory may be made to the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA. 19002. www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
