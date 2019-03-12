McWilliams, Dolores R., - 70, of Wildwood, McWilliams, Dolores R, 70 of Wildwood, New Jersey passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania resident of Wildwood New Jersey for 35 years. Dolores was a graduate of Triton High School class of 1967. She was a retail manager for Family Dollar in North Wildwood for 18 years. Dolores loved spending time with family, going to the beach with her children and grandchildren and traveling to Florida with her beloved husband. Survived by her husband of 50 years Mick McWilliams; her children Bobby McWilliams (Jaimi), Christine McWilliams, Michelle McWilliams (Scott), Brian McWilliams (Kate), her grandchildren Briana, Joshua, Addison, Ivey, Molly, Mason, Aiden, Jordyn, Amelia, her sisters Nancy Fitzpatrick, Helen Fitzpatrick and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Dolores are her mother and father, James Fitzpatrick and Grace Fitzpatrick. Friends and family are welcome to the viewing at Notre Dame De La Mer Parish, St. Ann's Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood, New Jersey 08260 on Wednesday, March 13 from 10:00 am- 11:45 am, followed by mass at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Dolores may be made to The Love of Linda Cancer Fund Inc. PO Box 1053 Wildwood New Jersey 08260. Condolences may be made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
