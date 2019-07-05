Meachon, Michelle "Mickey" (nee Pugliese), - 83, of Mays Landing, Passed away on July 1, 2019, surrounded by her devoted husband Charlie of 63 years and her loving family. Born in Newark, NJ to the late Michael and Mary Pugliese. Mickey resided in Edison, NJ and worked as a Legal Secretary prior to retiring to Mays Landing 13 years ago. Her daily prayers always included everyone she loved. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Mahjong with her friends and occasional visits to AC. She is survived by her loving husband Charlie Meachon, daughters Patricia Sotomayor, Donna (Drew) Helmandollar, son Chuck (Sue) Meachon. Sisters, Lola Theodos and Kathleen (Raymond) Herzinger. Brothers, Joseph, and Michael Pugliese. Cherished grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Special nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. Friends may call Tuesday afternoon, July 9th from two until four o'clock and in the evening from seven until nine o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday morning, July 10th at 11 o'clock from St. Vincent DePaul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of mass. Entombment will follow the mass in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.