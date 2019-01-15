MEARS, Lawrence D., - 92, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 12, 2019 in the comfort of his home. A proud Mayflower Descendant, Larry was a longtime and proud resident of Cape May; graduated from Cape May High School in 1945 and was an unofficial historian of Cape May. He was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II. Larry worked in the brick laying industry for over 40 years for the D.M. Sabia Co. Inc., Conshohocken, PA, retiring as a foreman in 1992. Baptized at Cape Island Baptist Church in Cape May in 1928, he was a dedicated member and volunteered much of his time tending to the church and its grounds. He was a member of the Cape May Kiwanis Club and volunteered at the Nature Center of Cape May and also for the City of Cape May. He is predeceased by two brothers, Douglass Mears and Robert Mears. Larry is forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 68 years, Doris; three children, Larry Mears, Jr. (Kathleen), Garry Mears (Melinda) and Sandy Mucha (Nick); brother, Jim Mears; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Relatives and friends will be received on Friday (Jan. 18th) from 10am until 10:30am in the Cape Island Baptist Church, 115 Gurney St., Cape May where Larry's funeral ceremony will begin at 10:30am. Interment with military honors will follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cape Island Baptist Church, 115 Gurney St., Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
